Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A terrorist attack at Bay Hassan field in Kirkuk, Ministry of Oil says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T11:46:05+0000
A terrorist attack at Bay Hassan field in Kirkuk, Ministry of Oil says

Shafaq News / An explosion has rocked on Wednesday in two oil wells in Kirkuk, describing it as a “terrorist act”.

The Ministry of Oil said in a statement "An explosion occurred at dawn today wells 183 and 177 at the Bay Hassan field in Kirkuk governorate which killed and wounded security and police personnel.”

The firefighting teams in the North Oil Company put out the fire at well 177 and working to control the fire at well 183.

"These desperate attempts will not stop workers in the oil sector from making maximum efforts to protect the oil wealth and to maintain and increase production for the public good." The statement added.

related

Iraq’ Counter-Terrorism kills ISIS Prominent leaders in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-27 14:39:17
Iraq’ Counter-Terrorism kills ISIS Prominent leaders in Kirkuk

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-22 12:28:46
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

JOC reveals the details of the foiled terrorist plot in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-12 12:14:35
JOC reveals the details of the foiled terrorist plot in Kirkuk

Iraqi Police carry out a security operation in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-23 13:30:13
Iraqi Police carry out a security operation in Kirkuk

Ten federal agents injured in a mortar attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-24 12:16:56
Ten federal agents injured in a mortar attack in Kirkuk

Kirkuk graduates demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-02-08 08:34:40
Kirkuk graduates demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Military Intelligence seizes rockets in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-03 14:39:01
Military Intelligence seizes rockets in Kirkuk

MP sets a deadline for Kirkuk Governor to investigate suspicious investment projects

Date: 2021-04-26 08:48:31
MP sets a deadline for Kirkuk Governor to investigate suspicious investment projects