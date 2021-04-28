Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A tendency to return ISIS families to Iraq, Official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T18:19:12+0000
A tendency to return ISIS families to Iraq, Official

Shafaq News / The deputy Sherwan Al-Dubirdani revealed, on Wednesday, that some parties shows tendency to move ISIS families from Syria to southern Mosul.

Al-Dubirdani said to Shafaq News Agency, "about 700 individuals of ISIS families will arrive on May 2nd  second from the Syria’s Al-Hol camp to Al-Jada camp, south of Mosul," noting that "this represents a threat to the security and stability of Nineveh Governorate, and we bear the federal government responsibility for that".

He pointed out that "these families have an extremist ideology and represent a time bomb that threatens security."

The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, had previously warned of the danger of the Syrian Al-Hol camp, describing it as a "time bomb threatening the security of Iraq."

It is noteworthy that nine trips took place from Al-Hol camp to Iraq during 2017/2018. The number of returnees exceeds 7,000 Iraqi refugees.

Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps where ISIS families and members in northeastern Syria are living. There are more than 60,000 Syrian citizens and other nationalities living there.

related

Iraq’ Intelligence launched operations against ISIS in Saladin and Anbar

Date: 2021-01-08 20:15:57
Iraq’ Intelligence launched operations against ISIS in Saladin and Anbar

ISIS lost the grip between Nineveh and Saladin, local official says

Date: 2021-04-08 15:00:07
ISIS lost the grip between Nineveh and Saladin, local official says

Iraqi forces besiege an ISIS terrorist emirate

Date: 2020-09-20 09:29:24
Iraqi forces besiege an ISIS terrorist emirate

Three ISIS sites in Jalawla heavily air-bombed

Date: 2021-02-24 06:40:45
Three ISIS sites in Jalawla heavily air-bombed

France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Date: 2020-08-27 06:29:12
France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Kirkuk Special Brigade: We are chasing sleeper cells daily

Date: 2020-04-16 09:09:12
Kirkuk Special Brigade: We are chasing sleeper cells daily

Twelve ISIS militants killed in Badush operation

Date: 2020-12-22 11:55:18
Twelve ISIS militants killed in Badush operation

Twelve Iraqi and Syrian refugees died in Al-Hol camp in only two weeks

Date: 2021-01-22 14:35:11
Twelve Iraqi and Syrian refugees died in Al-Hol camp in only two weeks