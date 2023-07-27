A taste of unity: Erbil embraces Ashura ceremonies with Tumman

Shafaq News / As Ashura ceremonies reverberated across Iraq, a young man named Riad Al-Adli took it upon himself to host a unique feast featuring traditional Iraqi dishes, namely "Tumman" (rice and meat), in the city of Erbil, as a personal initiative.

Tumman, a popular Iraqi meal, varies in preparation from one city to another, with the most renowned being "Tumman Najafi," cooked in the province of Najaf, located 180 kilometers southwest of the capital Baghdad.

Al-Adli, who is a citizen from Baghdad currently residing in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, shared his motivations behind this endeavor with Shafaq News Agency, stating, "These religious rituals are usually observed in the central and southern regions of Iraq. However, with the support of the authorities in Erbil, who facilitated this initiative as a means of promoting social harmony, we prepared this feast of Tumman to commemorate the 10th night of the month of Muharram. It was an occasion where various Iraqi sects and ethnicities came together."

He further emphasized the significance of this initiative, "The importance lies in sharing the memory of the tragic event of the Battle of Taf, where Imam Hussein was martyred. Moreover, these kinds of initiatives convey a powerful message to all components of society, underscoring that the Hussaini rituals have become a unifying point of convergence among different segments of the community. Everyone agrees on this matter," he stated.

"These ceremonies have been held in Erbil since 2005. While other areas in the city host Hussaini gatherings, this particular initiative is the first of its kind for me, and I will strive to repeat it annually, especially with the generous support offered by the regional government authorities", Al-Adli continued.

In Erbil, religious councils for Shiite Muslims are held, and these gatherings are distinguished by the diverse participation of various components within Kurdistan.