Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A suspicious Iranian booby-trapped drone blew up in Kurdistan, no casualties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-27T11:50:05+0000
A suspicious Iranian booby-trapped drone blew up in Kurdistan, no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a booby-trapped drone fell in the Choman district, north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In the last few days, the area has been a target of the Iranian military.

The District's mayor, Shakhwan Hussein, told Shafaq News Agency, "The drone exploded without causing any casualties."

He suggested that Iranian forces had launched the drone.

Earlier today, a local Kurdish source said the Iranian artillery resumed shelling regions in Soran of Iraqi Kurdistan without causing any casualties.

This is the fourth reported Iranian attack in Soran north of Erbil within three days.

Yesterday, Sidekan's mayor, Ihsan Shalabi, told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment had continued since dawn in the same locations.

"So far, the attack has resulted in no casualties," Shalabi said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced in a statement that "headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists were targeted." Confirming that the operations would continue.

It is worth noting that Iran has repeatedly targeted Kurdish groups in Iraq's Kurdish region, saying Iranian militant opposition bases are located.

Iran blames armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents for being involved in the ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest, where most of Iran's up to ten million Kurds live.

related

Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Date: 2021-10-08 12:20:09
Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Iraq condemns Iran's attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-05-11 13:20:32
Iraq condemns Iran's attack on Erbil

Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Date: 2020-10-13 10:58:25
Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Date: 2021-01-31 09:57:16
Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Al-Amiri did not discuss the government file with the Kurdish authorities-statement

Date: 2022-01-19 09:20:10
Al-Amiri did not discuss the government file with the Kurdish authorities-statement

Al-Ameri arrives in Erbil

Date: 2022-08-14 12:07:04
Al-Ameri arrives in Erbil

Iraq’s President arrives Erbil

Date: 2019-11-04 16:17:39
Iraq’s President arrives Erbil

PM a-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 08:20:41
PM a-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil