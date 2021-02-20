A suicide bomber was killed in Diyala, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that a suicide bomber was killed and three ISIS members were arrested in Diyala Governorate.

Diyala Intelligence detachments hit ISIS guesthouses in the Zour Khanaqin area where they killed suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt. The ministry said in a statement.

The Operation also led to the arrest of three ISIS members planning to carry out operations against citizens and security forces; one of them is the main financier of ISIS cells in the Bahizah region.

Earlier today, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the killing of the so-called “Wali (Caliph) Al-Tarmiyah and the Sharia Mufti”.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.