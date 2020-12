Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that a suicide bomber was killed and an explosive belt was seized in an operation northwest of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a force from Diyala intelligence, during a specific operation on the outskirts of Al-Katoon neighborhood and the village of Al-Hashemiyat, northwest of Baqubah, managed to kill an ISIS suicide bomber who was planning to blow himself up and target the celebrants of the New Year holidays in Baqubah.