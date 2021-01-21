Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A state of alert declared in Al-Anbar and the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T17:02:28+0000
A state of alert declared in Al-Anbar and the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News / A high-level security official in Al-Anbar Operations Command revealed that the pace of security measures will be increased throughout the cities of the governorate starting from Thursday evening, against the backdrop of Al-Tayaran square bombings.

An officer in the command told Shafaq News Agency that a state of security alert was declared at all checkpoints and security barriers, especially those linking the governorate with Baghdad, Saladin, Nineveh, Babel and Karbala.

In the same context, sources in Al-Jazeera and Badia Operations Command in Al-Anbar Governorate, responsible for the Iraqi-Syrian border's security, revealed that similar measures had been implemented in the border city of Al-Qaim, in anticipation of any security repercussions.

Earlier today, the Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi announced that the number of victims of Al-Tayaran Square bombing in the center of Baghdad, has risen to 32, noting that only 36 wounded are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the rest of the wounded have left after receiving the required first aid.

related

Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-25 16:45:50
Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

Date: 2020-08-30 13:47:26
UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

Date: 2020-12-03 10:29:33
“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Date: 2020-10-30 17:09:41
The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Two terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-11 19:41:29
Two terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-24 13:30:25
Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

The missile incident in Al-Anbar creates a "conflict" in the governorate

Date: 2020-12-24 21:25:46
The missile incident in Al-Anbar creates a "conflict" in the governorate

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-26 11:45:34
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar