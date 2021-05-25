A special terrorist cell busted in Baghdad's southern sector

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Security forces apprehended members of a cell affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS operating to the south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

A statement of the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the detachments of the agency of Intelligence and Federal investigations of the Ministry of Interior arrested a cell of eight terrorists who operate from Jurf al-Sakhr (aka Jurf al-Nasr). The cell was involved in several terrorist activities, including transporting suicide bombers, setting and executing IED attacks against citizens and security forces, as well as forced displacement on discriminational bases.

Upon preliminary investigations, the arrestees confessed to several terrorist operations against citizens and security forces. Their statements were recorded, and legal proceedings against them were commenced, according to SMC's statement.