A special meeting to be held between the Sadrist Movement and the Shiite Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, is scheduled to meet with the Shiite Coordination Framework objecting to the election results at the house of the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi al-Amiri, tomorrow.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting will be held in Baghdad, and the State of Law coalition leader, Nuri al-Maliki, will attend the meeting."

"The political forces will meet at a banquet to reconcile Al-Sadr with other Shiite forces, and it is hoped that the two parties will shake hands and take photos together." The source added.

Earlier, IHEC released final results on Tuesday from last month's general election, confirming populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's movement's victory as the biggest bloc, with 73 seats in the fractious 329-seat house.

The Takadum Party, which draws support from minority Sunni Muslims, won 37 seats. Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law group won 33 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 31, according to the results cited by state media.

The results were broadly in line with preliminary figures released days after the Oct. 10 election and unlikely to alter calculations much as politicians negotiate on the makeup of a new government. Pro-Iran groups who performed poorly have refused to accept the results.

The Commission said that turnout reached 44%, revised up from the 43% preliminary figure but still lower than in the last election in 2018.

The Commission said that more than 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the Oct. 10 vote, where at least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates competed for the parliament's 329 seats.