Shafaq News / Law enforcement forces began on Wednesday to take special measures to reopen Al-Tahrir Square, which has been closed since the events of October 25 of last year.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the forces deployed in the vicinity of Al-Tahrir Square to reopen Al-Saadoun Tunnel towards Al-Sinak, in preparation for opening Al-Tahrir road after the withdrawal of peaceful demonstrators from the square.