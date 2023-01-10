A special force arrests a bank director in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A special force has apprehended the director of al-Diwaniyah's Real Estate Bank, a source revealed on Tuesday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that a team from the country's federal commission of integrity, backed by a special security force, executed an arrest warrant against the director, his aide, and the bank's treasurer.
The arrestees are being investigated for "mega-money embezzlement", according to the source.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani relieved al-Diwaniyah's governor, Zoheir Ali al-Shaalan, from his duties. Al-Shaalan, according to an official statement by al-Sudani's office, is being investigated for financial and administrative corruption by the relevant authorities.