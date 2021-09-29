A source reveals to Shafaq News the circumstances of the MRL blast

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency the circumstances of the multirocket launcher (MRL) explosion in Baiji, north of Saladin, earlier today, Wednesday.

The source said, "the vehicle was parked in the gas station of the Bu Tohme village. A rocket took off and landed inside a remote land in al-Hajjaj, south of Baiji. Another rocket exploded before the launch, destroying the pad."

The source did not specify the party that owns the launcher, hinting at injuries among some persons near the vehicle at the moment of the explosion.

However, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) refuted the reports about injuries.

A PMF source told Shafaq News Agency, "the circumstances of the incident are unknown until the moment. The investigations did not reveal whether it was attacked by drone or not."

Earlier today, a MLR reportedly exploded in Baiji district.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the vehicle exploded near a gas station in the "Bu Tohme", south of the district.

With the circumstances of the incident remaining uncertain, a force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the local police rushed to the site and started an investigation.