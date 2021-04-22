Report

A source reveals the names of the two most prominent candidates to take over Al-Asadi's seat

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-22T12:18:28+0000
A source reveals the names of the two most prominent candidates to take over Al-Asadi's seat

Shafaq News / A source in Al-Muthanna Governorate revealed the two most prominent candidates to take over the seat of the deceased MP, Adnan Al-Asadi.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A member of the State of Law Coalition, Bayader Qasim Al-Mousawi, from Al-Muthanna Governorate, is the most prominent candidate to succeed the deceased representative."

"Al-Mousawi won in the 2018 elections more than 7000 votes, but was replaced by the late MP because he was a leader in Dawa Party, and the number of her votes was reduced to 3000 three days after winning the parliamentary seat", he added. 

The source pointed out, "The second candidate that the Dawa Party may support is the leader in the party, and the representative of the Rafhawis, Sabah Al- Sadoud, but the votes he gathered may not help him face Al-Mousawi."

