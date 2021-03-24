A source explains the absence of Kurds from the Federal Courts formation

Shafaq News/ A Judiciary sources revealed the reason for the absence of Kurd judges in the new configuration of the Federal Supreme Court.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Supreme Judicial Council is awaiting the Regional Supreme Council nominees to fill the remaining two positions in the Federal Supreme Court," indicating, "the Supreme Judicial Council of Kurdistan Region will submit three nominations: two full members and one alternative."

"The Federal Supreme Court consists of nine members, only seven of whom are announced. When the Supreme Judicial Council of the region submits the nominations, the quorum becomes complete."

The judges whose positions are stipulated in Article (3 / Second) of the Law of the First Amendment to Order (30) of 2005 (Federal Supreme Court Law) held a meeting today morning.

The meeting included the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, President of the Federal Supreme Court Medhat Al-Mahmoud, Chief Public Prosecutor Salem Muhammad Noori, and Judicial Oversight Authority Chairman, Jassim Muhammad Aboud.

A statement by the Council’s Media Center said that the list of judges in charge of choosing the new composition of the Federal Supreme Court included the head of the Judicial Supervision Authority, Jasim Muhammad Aboud, for the position of president of the court and the president of the al-Anbar Criminal Court, Samir Abbas, for the position of vice president of the court and head of the Wasit Court of Appeal, Ghaleb Amer, and the head of the Najaf Court of Appeal, Haider Jaber.

According to the statement, the court's new cabinet will be submitted to the president of the republic to issue a republican decree appointing them to their positions, and subsequent deliberations will be held during the coming days to select the rest of the members.