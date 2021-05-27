A source discloses the details of the attack that targeted Al-Jubouri's convoy

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala disclosed the details of the attack that targeted a convoy of the former parliament speaker Salim Al-Jubouri.

The source told Shafaq News agency that armed men attacked al-Jubouri's convoy while passing on the Miqdadiyah-Baquba road, wounding two of its companions.

The security authorities have opened an investigation to uncover the details of the incident and the parties behind the attack."

The office said in a statement, "We condemn and denounce the treacherous targeting attempt that two workers in our office in Diyala were subjected to, after being shot by unidentified persons, seriously injuring them."

Al-Jubouri's office called on the security forces to, "open an urgent investigation, uncover the perpetrators and hold them accountable."

"This incident imposes double responsibility on the security forces, which is to rein in those who despise the lives of people, especially those who do not believe in honest competition and resort to weapons and violence to intimidate others", the statement concluded.