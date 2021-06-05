A source denies reports about an assassination attempt targeting a journalist in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ A reliable security source in Dhi Qar said that the news about an assassination attempt targeting a journalist protestor in al-Haboubi square is untrue, noting that what happened was nothing but a dispute between the demonstrators over the protest’s location and plans.

According to the source, one of the dispute’s parties was a journalist named Omran Kamel, who later claimed that he was subjected to an assassination attempt in the square yesterday.

A security force cordoned off Al-Haboubi Square yesterday and arrested four people, including the Kamel.