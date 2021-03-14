Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A source clarifies the details of the Sinjar clashes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T13:30:54+0000
A source clarifies the details of the Sinjar clashes

Shafaq News / A security source reported that the clashes in western Sinjar were not with terrorists, but with smugglers.

The source told Shafaq News agency that clashes occurred in a village near Al-Faw border crossing with Syria between a police force and smugglers trying to smuggle goods to Iraq. 

According to the source, a policeman was killed in the clashes.

This comes at a time when the Joint Operations Command announced earlier today that it thwarted the infiltration of a terrorist group from Syria to the west of Mount Sinjar.

related

The first phase of the Sinjar agreement comes into effect

Date: 2020-12-01 11:42:28
The first phase of the Sinjar agreement comes into effect

Religious worship turn into cattle pens in Sinjar, statement said

Date: 2021-02-03 09:14:39
Religious worship turn into cattle pens in Sinjar, statement said

KPU proposes to apply the Sinjar agreement on all disputed areas

Date: 2020-10-16 16:34:31
KPU proposes to apply the Sinjar agreement on all disputed areas

Barzani-Al-Ghanmi to implement Sinjar Agreement

Date: 2021-02-27 13:36:39
Barzani-Al-Ghanmi to implement Sinjar Agreement

Iraq Army detonated a device in Sinjar area

Date: 2020-12-02 12:25:30
Iraq Army detonated a device in Sinjar area

Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Date: 2020-08-26 05:50:38
Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Turkey could launch an operation in Sinjar, Official

Date: 2021-02-12 08:43:03
Turkey could launch an operation in Sinjar, Official

Leader of the Shammar tribe: "Our sons are being killed with state weapons in Sinjar"

Date: 2020-10-16 18:08:17
Leader of the Shammar tribe: "Our sons are being killed with state weapons in Sinjar"