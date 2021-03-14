A source clarifies the details of the Sinjar clashes

Shafaq News / A security source reported that the clashes in western Sinjar were not with terrorists, but with smugglers.

The source told Shafaq News agency that clashes occurred in a village near Al-Faw border crossing with Syria between a police force and smugglers trying to smuggle goods to Iraq.

According to the source, a policeman was killed in the clashes.

This comes at a time when the Joint Operations Command announced earlier today that it thwarted the infiltration of a terrorist group from Syria to the west of Mount Sinjar.