A small shop sells fragments of Iraq's history in old Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-24T08:25:07+0000
A small shop sells fragments of Iraq's history in old Baghdad

Shafaq News / Somewhere in the streets of old Baghdad, you can find a small shop that owns hundreds of old photographs, some of which date back to the 1800s.

The shop, which is located in al-Maydan square, in the center of Baghdad, is more like a small museum selling old photographs that attract tourists and even locals.

Abu Mustafa, the shop owner, told Shafaq News agency, " Even though some of the photos displayed here might be found online, many others wouldn't. That is why I don't allow taking photos inside the shop."

The photographs' prices range between 5,000 and 50,000 Iraqi Dinars. However, some of them are displayed but are not put for sale, for their huge historical value.

