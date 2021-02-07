Report

A senior official in the Ministry of Electricity arrested for corruption, a source says

Date: 2021-02-07T11:37:12+0000
Shafaq News/ A senior official in the Ministry of Electricity had been arrested over charges of corruption, an informed source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "the Anti-Corruption Committee executed an arrest warrant against the defendant, Raad Qasim Muhammad, Director-General of the Investment department in the Ministry of Electricity, in accordance with the Article 310 of the Iraqi Penal Code."

Since its establishment, by a directive of the Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Anti-Corruption Committee has arrested many officials from different departments.

