Shafaq News/ A senior officer of “Saraya al-Salam”, an armed group affiliated with the Sadrist movement, survived an assassination attempt in Maysan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Wednesday, “two unknown assailants on a motorbike intercepted the vehicle of the Commander of Saraya al-Salam, Hussein Qasem, and sprayed it with bullets.”

“However, Qassem managed to escape his care and survived the attack,” the source assured.