A senior officer found dead inside an apartment in Baghdad
Date: 2021-10-16T13:15:00+0000
Shafaq News/ A senior officer of the Presidential Defense Regiment has been reportedly found dead in an apartment in al-Karrada, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that a communication was submitted earlier today, Saturday, about a body inside an apartment in al-Karrada area.
A force rushed to the site and found the body of Major General Salman Ghadban al-Shahwani, who serves in the second territory of the Presidential Regiment/Defense.
The body was transferred to the forensic medicine department to unravel the circumstances of the officer's death.
