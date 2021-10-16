A senior officer found dead inside an apartment in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A senior officer of the Presidential Defense Regiment has been reportedly found dead in an apartment in al-Karrada, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a communication was submitted earlier today, Saturday, about a body inside an apartment in al-Karrada area. A force rushed to the site and found the body of Major General Salman Ghadban al-Shahwani, who serves in the second territory of the Presidential Regiment/Defense. The body was transferred to the forensic medicine department to unravel the circumstances of the officer's death.

