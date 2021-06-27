Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A senior Sadrist leader assassinated in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T13:31:58+0000
A senior Sadrist leader assassinated in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A security source in Maysan reported that a prominent leader in Saraya al-Salam, the military wing of the Sadrist movement, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that armed men opened fire at the Sadrist leader while he was in his vehicle in front of the Maysan Oil Company building, killing him immediately.

The perpetrators fled to an unknown destination, as by the source.

However, police patrols rushed to the scene of the incident, and opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators and their motives.

related

Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Date: 2021-03-11 10:02:46
Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Three terrorists arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-05-24 21:03:23
Three terrorists arrested in Maysan

Federal Intelligence Service seizes explosive materials and devices in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-08 17:41:31
Federal Intelligence Service seizes explosive materials and devices in Maysan

A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-01 07:11:46
A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 10:20:10
The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Iraqi forces seize narcotics and ammunition in Maysan

Date: 2021-05-25 06:38:35
Iraqi forces seize narcotics and ammunition in Maysan

An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-07-29 21:18:38
An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

Date: 2021-06-15 12:45:51
Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 