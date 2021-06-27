A senior Sadrist leader assassinated in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A security source in Maysan reported that a prominent leader in Saraya al-Salam, the military wing of the Sadrist movement, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that armed men opened fire at the Sadrist leader while he was in his vehicle in front of the Maysan Oil Company building, killing him immediately.

The perpetrators fled to an unknown destination, as by the source.

However, police patrols rushed to the scene of the incident, and opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators and their motives.