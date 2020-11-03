A security source refutes rumors on large-scale ISIS attacks on Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News / An informed security source denied on Tuesday social media reports on a plan for large-scale ISIS attacks on central and southern governorates in Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Social media shared news that ISIS intends to target the central and southern governorates through booby-trapped vehicles".

The source explained, "the published news was based on information from an old confidential document", adding, "There is no security information regarding ISIS's intention to target the central and southern governorates".



