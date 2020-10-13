A security plan to clear "Emirate of Evil"

Shafaq News / A security official in Diyala announced on Tuesday the initiation of a large-scale plan to clear 15 villages in "Mutaybaja" sector from ISIS remnants and facilitate the return of the residents to them.

The leader of the tribal mobilization and the head of the dissolved Azim sub-district Council, Muhammad Ibrahim Dhaifan, told Shafaq News agency that the military and service plan launched the first stage that includes setting up military points in 15 deserted villages between Diyala and Saladin, indicating that the plan includes sequential progress stages to hold the land and set up military points to secure the return of families displaced from them six years ago.

Dhaifan confirmed that some families have begun to gradually return and resume agricultural activity amid security assurances that the threat of ISIS has been contained in Mutaybaja district, aka "emirate of evil".

Dhaifan announced service plans to secure potable water and help the people to return to their homes that are not affected as a first stage, provided that the rest will return successively according to the service and security situation.

Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baquba, is considered one of the hotspot security areas, as it witnesses continuous attacks from the borders of "Mutaybaja" border area between Diyala and Saladin.

The border areas between Diyala and Saladin, "Mutaybaja" sector, are the most dangerous and difficult hotbeds of terrorism extending between three governorates: Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin.