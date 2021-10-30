A security plan in Diyala to protect civilians

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Saturday that a plan is prepared to pursue the origins of mortar attacks targeting villages in the northeast of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security leaders prepared a plan to inspect and find the source of the mortars that targeted the villages of the outskirts of Muqdadiya district,

The source added that according to the plan, security units will be deployed with air coverage to prevent the displacement of people in these villages and to protect civilians from the missile attacks that in the areas of Al-Babra, Shawk Al-Reem, Al-Harb and areas south of Muqdadiya.

Yesterday evening, a security source reported that mortar shells fell on the outskirts of Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Diyala.

He told Shafaq News Agency; Three mortar shells of unknown sources fell on the village of Shawk al-Reem, northwest of Miqdadiyah, for the second day in a row.

Earlier, five shells fell on the outskirts of the village.

The security services launched a campaign and cordoned off the site.