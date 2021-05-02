A security campaign to ISIS hotbeds in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Security forces launched a series of security operations in multiple territories to curb the increasing night attack of ISIS.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that forces from Diyala's third and fourth Emergency regiment, Police Department of Hahhab, and the National Security Service in Habhab, launched a swooping operation in al-Hashimayat village in habhab sub-district, al-Khalis district.

The source added that a second force supported by the Iraqi Army Aircraft marched toward Khuraysan river basin from two axes through the orchards of Budja and al-Makhisa to pursue ISIS terrorist cells.

The operation is part of a comprehensive campaign to secure al-Waqf basin that extends between al-Abbara and Abi Saida sub-districts, 25 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, and deter ISIS terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the territory.