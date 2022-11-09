A secular Sunni politician: Iraq would hold meetings with Israeli officials

Shafaq News/ Mithal Al-Alusi, a secular Sunni politician and a former Representative, said that the participation of Iraq with Israeli officials in the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference is the beginning of normalization.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News Agency, "President Abdul Latif Rashid sat with Israel at the Sharm el-Sheikh Conference, which means that Baghdad chose to reject war and start normalization with Israel for the peace and security of Iraq and the whole region."

He revealed that new meetings between Iraqi and Israeli officials would soon be held like other Arab countries.

In 2008, The Iraqi government accused Mithal al-Alusi of committing a crime by visiting Israel, a country Iraq considers an enemy.

Last May, Iraq's parliament passed a bill criminalizing normalization and any cooperation or activities involved with Israel. It received widespread support, with 275 out of 329 lawmakers voting in favor of the law.

The law prevents building ties or "diplomatic, political, military, economic, cultural and any other types of relations" with Israel.

The penalty for such activities is up to a lifetime in prison and/or death.

The law applies to all Iraqis, individuals, and state organizations, including the president, prime minister, parliament speaker, and head of the judiciary. It also applies to Iraqi and foreign media and all companies working in Iraq regardless of citizenship.