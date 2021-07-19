A secret document revealed a plan to target the American embassy in Baghdad during Eid al-Adha

Shafaq News / A secret document by intelligence revealed, on Monday, a plan to target the American embassy in Baghdad, during the days of Eid al-Adha.

The document which is marked "secret and immediate", showed that "the Iraqi intelligence has received information that outlaw groups intend to target the Green Zone and the U.S. embassy with indirect fire, today or during the days of Eid."

The document stated that “the attack to be carried out from the Jamiya neighborhood, the Dora of Baghdad/ Al-Karkh side, near the highway."

The U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq were targeted frequently lately.

Earlier, the Global Coalition announced that at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi airbase hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.