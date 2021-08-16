Report

A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-16T21:54:15+0000
A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours
Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Monday evening targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in Dhi Qar Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted the convoy near Hakel Saba Bridge, south of Nasiriya, Dhi Qar.

The attack did not resulted in any causality but damage a vehicle of the convoy.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the second attack within hours; the first took place in Baghdad Governorate.

No causalities were registered.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

