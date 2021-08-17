A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Tuesday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on a highway in Al-Anbar.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack did not result in any causalities.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the second attack within 24 hours days; the other took place in northern the capital Baghdad.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.