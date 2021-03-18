A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Thursday evening targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in Babel Governorate.

“An explosive device blew up near the convoy on the Highway in Babel without causing any causality”, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the second attack within hours; the first took place in Muthanna Governorate, Southern Iraq.

No causalities were registered.

A few hours ago, a similar attack targeted a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.