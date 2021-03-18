Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-18T19:12:12+0000
A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Thursday evening targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in Babel Governorate. 

“An explosive device blew up near the convoy on the Highway in Babel without causing any causality”, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the second attack within hours; the first took place in Muthanna Governorate, Southern Iraq.

No causalities were registered. 

A few hours ago, a similar attack targeted a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

related

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-02-04 10:44:16
An IED explosion in a convoy of the Global Coalition

An explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-03-18 13:39:53
An explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Muthanna

Reshaping in Police regiments in Al-Anbar after the attack on US-led Coalition

Date: 2021-03-18 19:33:15
Reshaping in Police regiments in Al-Anbar after the attack on US-led Coalition

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-11 11:35:09
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Baghdad

US steps up security measures at Ain Assad

Date: 2021-02-16 18:14:11
US steps up security measures at Ain Assad

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-17 19:00:49
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Dhi Qar

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

A double explosion targets a Global Coalition's truck in northern Iraq

Date: 2021-01-18 18:05:12
A double explosion targets a Global Coalition's truck in northern Iraq