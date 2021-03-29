A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within a few hours

Shafaq News / An attack targeted on Monday convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on Nasiriya.

“An explosion targeted today a Global Coalition convoy on Nasiriya Highway without causing any causality”, a source told Shafaq News Agency.

This is the second attack within a few hours.

Earlier, an explosive device blew up on a highway in Babel near the Global Coalition convoy without causing any causality.

There was no claim of responsibility.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.