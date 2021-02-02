Report

A second attack hit Baghdad’ stores today

Shafaq News / A second attack targeted on Tuesday, a liquor store in the capital, Baghdad, a security source stated.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “A hand grenade was thrown on a store selling alcohol in Yarmouk without causing any causality.”

This is the second attack today and the fourth over the last 24 hours.

Yesterday two separate attacks targeted the capital, Baghdad.

An explosive device targeted a store selling alcohol in the Besmaya area, southeast of Baghdad and another device blew up in a massage center in Al-Karrada area, center of Baghdad.

No human losses are recorded.

The high-level Violence in Iraq is increasing, although illegal weapons have become increasingly active, by targeting stores, diplomats and US-Led Coalition.

