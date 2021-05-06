A second attack against a convoy of the US-led Coalition

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in Saladin.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on the Saladin main road.

The attack resulted in no human casualties, causing only material damage.

Less than an hour ago, a similar attack targeted a convoy of the Coalition in al-Anbar, west of Iraq, without causing casualties as well.

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq. The frequency of the attacks launched by the factions loyal to Iran increased drastically since the assassination of the Commander of Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad on January 2020.