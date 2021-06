Shafaq News/ The Ain al-Assad airbase in the west of Iraq was reportedly targeted by a rocket attack earlier today, Sunday.

A source in al-Anbar told Shafaq News Agency that a rocket, of unknown type, landed in the vicinity of the airbase.

The attack did not result in casualties, according to the source, and an explosives expert arrived at the scene to identify the rocket used in the attack.

"The launching was executed from the top of a pick-up truck. The security forces identified the culprit truck by cameras," the source said.