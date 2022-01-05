Report

A rocket lands in the vicinity of Baghdad Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-05T06:35:23+0000
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a rocket attack targeted Baghdad International Airport.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Grad rocket had landed in the vicinity of the Airport without resulting in casualties.

Later, the security forces found the launcher, which contained two other rockets, within the Jihad neighborhood in Baghdad.

On Tuesday, the Global Coalition air defenses intercepted a drone attack on a military base in western Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; The air defense system shot down two drones targeting the Ain Al-Assad Base in Al-Anbar.

The Baghdad Center for Diplomatic Support at Baghdad International Airport, which includes the Global Coalition forces, was attacked by two drones marked "the leaders' revenge operations."

The Source told our Agency, "The diplomatic area at Baghdad airport was attacked at dawn today with drones, and the C-RAM Defense System shot them down."

He clarified that the two drones fell outside the American Base."

No one claims responsibility so far

