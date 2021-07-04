A rocket attack targets a U.S. base in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News/ Two rockets landed in a U.S. military base near the Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor countryside, eastern Syria.

The field includes headquarters and military points of the Syrian Democratic Forces and a U.S. base.

Director of the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami, said that the attack did not result in any casualties.

The spokesman for the Global Coalition, Wayne Marotto, said last Monday evening, in a tweet that the U.S. forces in Syria were subjected to multiple rocket attacks.

On Tuesday morning, the SDF announced implementing precautionary operations in the areas surrounding the military sites that were targeted, to prevent any ISIS attacks.