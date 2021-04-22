A rocket attack targets U.S. base in Baghdad, Source

Shafaq News / A security source said a rocket attack targeted on Thursday night the American military base at Baghdad International Airport.

The source told Shafaq News, Agency "Unidentified men fired three rockets at the military base in Baghdad International Airport.”

One of the rockets landed near the airfield of the US forces. The source added.

The preliminary information indicated that the attack caused no casualties, but the C-RAM system failed to destroy or detect the rockets.

the source confirmed that the Iraqi forces are searching for the rockets launcher.