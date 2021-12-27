A rocket attack targets Turkish Base in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security source reported a rocket attack targeted Monday evening on a Turkish army base in Nineveh Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A rocket fell in the vicinity of the Zlikan Base of the Turkish army, with no casualties recorded, indicating that the Iraqi security forces in Nineveh are searching the launcher."

The military base located in Bashiqa district, northeast of Mosul, Nineveh Center, is considered a key point of divergence between Baghdad and Ankara. Its existence is to confront the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On the other hand, Turkish artillery targeted Banki village within the borders of Bativa district, east of Zakho district of Duhok Governorate.

Witnesses added that the bombing injured a woman who was moved to the hospital in Zakho.