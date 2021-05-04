A rocket attack targets Ain Al-Asad Airbase

Shafaq News / A security source in al-Anbar reported on Tuesday that Ain Al-Asad Air Base had been subjected to a rocket attack.

The source told Shafaq News agency that two Katyusha rockets, launched from the Al-Bayader area, which is within the 29th Brigade of the Iraqi army's axis, landed in the base.

No causalities were registered until the moment.

For its part, the Security Media Cell confirmed that two Katyusha rockets landed in an empty square at Ain Al-Asad airbase.

Yesterday, the Balad airbase in Saladin was subjected to a rocket attack.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that four Katyusha rockets landed in the base.