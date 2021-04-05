A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A blast from a planted explosive device hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition near the Iraqi capital, Baghdad; a security source revealed today, Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an IED hit a supply convoy of the US-led Coalition on al-Yusufiyah highway in the south of Baghdad.

The explosion, which caused no casualties but did some material damage, is the latest in a string of three similar incidents within few hours.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Security Media Cell reported that two IED explosions targeted two convoys of the Global Coalition in two separate incidents in Babel and al-Diwaniyah. Both attacks resulted in material damages to the vehicles with no human casualties.

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq.