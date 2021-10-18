A rift among the Shiite forces, a leader of State Forces Alliance says

Shafaq News / The State Forces Alliance, which includes the Wisdom Movement and the Victory Coalition, led by Ammar al-Hakim and Haider al-Abadi, confirmed today, Monday, that there are no dialogues among the political forces for forming new alliances. The leader of the Alliance, and the winner in the elections, Ali Shaddad, told Shafaq News Agency, "The current meetings among the political blocs are not for forming a new alliance, but rather come as a reminder of the seriousness of the results announced by the Commission and the electoral process." Shaddad added, "Talking about the new government depends on the decision of the Federal Court in determining who is the largest bloc…there is a clear rift in the Shiite blocs that need to sit at a round table to discuss the results and to form this largest bloc … even the Sadrist needs others to achieve this." He explained that "the State Forces Alliance joined the "Shiite framework rejecting the election results" due to the confusion of the work of the Electoral Commission and the announcement of more than one result.

