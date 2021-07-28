A reserve force to be recruited for emergency during October elections

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Security Committee for Elections discussed on Wednesday the preparations of the security services for the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10.

Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari headed the committee's regular meeting today at the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, the spokesman for the committee, Brigadier-General Ghaleb Al-Attiyah, "the committee discussed several topics on the meeting's agenda, including the recommendations and decisions taken in the previous meeting and assigning tasks and responsibilities to the security services."

"The meeting discussed recruiting a reserve security force that can be deployed in emergency cases and when needed."

"It also devised a plan to carry out security drills when conducting simulations in preparation for the elections and in a continuous matter until the day scheduled for the elections."

"The attendees emphasized the need to endorse the Independent High Electoral Commission and provide security to its offices in all governorates."