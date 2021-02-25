Report

A protestor killed in Nasiriyah clashes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-25T16:09:03+0000
A protestor killed in Nasiriyah clashes

Shafaq News / A source in the Dhi Qar Health Department stated that a protestor died today due to injuries he sustained in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, in Nasiriyah city. 

Earlier today, a source in the Dhi Qar Health Department stated that 14 demonstrators were injured today. 

The source told the Shafaq News Agency seven protestors and seven security personnel were injured.

This is the fourth day of continuous clashes between demonstrators and the security personnel in Nasiriyah.

Until now, three fatalities and dozens of injuries were registered. 

