Shafaq News/ The deputy commissioner of Al-Qaim district, west of al-Anbar, Ahmed Jadian, announced that a power transmission tower was subjected to an act of sabotage.

Jadian told Shafaq News Agency that the tower is located within the borders of Anh district, west of al-Anbar, supplies Al-Qaim with electricity, and was targeted with an explosive device.

The explosion did not cause any power outages.

He called on the security authorities and the relevant government agencies to protect the power transmission towers, which are constantly targeted.