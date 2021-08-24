Report

A political alliance might be firmed between Al-Halboosi and Al-Khanjar, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-24T20:10:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Progress Alliance, Haider Al-Mulla, suggested forming a political alliance between Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi and the head of the Azm Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, after the election results were announced.

Al-Mulla told Shafaq News Agency, "exchanging statements between officials of the two alliances is an electoral competition and not a political conflict", adding, "We may witness the formation of a political alliance after the elections between the two parties."

"All possibilities will become available to form the coalition after the elections", he concluded.

