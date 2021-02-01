A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Shafaq News / A source in the Maysan Health Directorate stated today, Monday, that a policeman was killed in a traffic accident near a security checkpoint in the center of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a policeman in his forties from Al-Kahla district was killed in a traffic accident at a security checkpoint in the city of Maysan."

The source continued, "the policeman was on duty at a temporary checkpoint when he was struck by a vehicle on the road, due to darkness. The policeman passed away immediately."

He added, "The security forces detained the driver, and the deceased was transferred to the forensic medicine department."