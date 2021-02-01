Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-01T07:11:46+0000
A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Shafaq News / A source in the Maysan Health Directorate stated today, Monday, that a policeman was killed in a traffic accident near a security checkpoint in the center of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a policeman in his forties from Al-Kahla district was killed in a traffic accident at a security checkpoint in the city of Maysan."

The source continued, "the policeman was on duty at a temporary checkpoint when he was struck by a vehicle on the road, due to darkness. The policeman passed away immediately."

 He added, "The security forces detained the driver, and the deceased was transferred to the forensic medicine department."

related

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

Date: 2020-12-16 16:48:39
Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-07-29 21:18:38
An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Two Members of al-Salam Brigades killed in Maysan

Date: 2021-01-11 18:29:22
Two Members of al-Salam Brigades killed in Maysan

The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Date: 2020-08-24 14:20:09
The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Date: 2021-01-17 18:41:49
A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Date: 2020-08-26 10:54:17
16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-09 19:25:15
An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan