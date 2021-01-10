A policeman killed and five protestors injured in Al-Haboubi clashes

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar governorate stated, on Sunday, that a policeman was killed and five protesters were injured in the renewed clashes for the third day in a row in al-Haboubi Square in the city of Nasiriyah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a policeman was shot dead, while five protesters were wounded during clashes in al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah downtown.

Yesterday, Saturday, the security forces used live bullets to dissuade the demonstrators from seizing al-Haboubi Square.

A security source said that the protestors were able to take control over the square and block the roads leading to it with burning tires after clashes with the security forces, in which the latter used live ammunition.