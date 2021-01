Shafaq News / A security officer was injured today, Sunday, in an ISIS attack in Northeast Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News agency, "This evening, ISIS militants attacked a site of the 9th emergency regiment of the Iraqi police in the village of Chalabi, east of Abu Saida district, (30 km northeast of Baquba). The attack resulted in the injury of a policeman."

The source added, "Security forces launched sweeping operations in the vicinity of the incident in search of the perpetrators."