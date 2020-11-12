A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Thursday that a policeman was wounded after being sniped in the outskirts of Abu Saida district, northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a security point on the outskirts of the district with sniper weapons, adding that police forces responded to the terrorists who fled.

The Abi Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, has been subjected to clan conflicts in several areas for several years, which have caused the displacement of tens of families and the death and injury of hundreds of citizens.